Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 6,823 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.4% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Johns Hopkins University raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,186.3% in the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,425,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,795.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,099,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 532,130.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,097,000 after purchasing an additional 888,658 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,330,000 after purchasing an additional 620,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $78.20 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.31.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

