Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 8,281 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $214.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

