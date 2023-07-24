Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,737,000 after acquiring an additional 320,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.90.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $269.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.18 and its 200 day moving average is $231.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $270.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

