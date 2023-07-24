Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Novartis by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Novartis by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 556,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $105.01 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

