Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,932 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Freshpet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

Freshpet Price Performance

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet stock opened at $65.30 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $73.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.