Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

