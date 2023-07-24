Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 88.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

