Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

