Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $3,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $143.74 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

