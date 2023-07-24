Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of PPL by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 707,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

