Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.