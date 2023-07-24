Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $405,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $286.97 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.54.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

