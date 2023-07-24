Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,652,000 after buying an additional 1,227,667 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 1,020,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,914,000 after buying an additional 756,324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,626,000 after purchasing an additional 471,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $65.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $1.187 dividend. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

