Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

