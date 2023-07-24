Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $225.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $227.76. The company has a market cap of $311.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

