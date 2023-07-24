Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,520 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.714 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.09%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

