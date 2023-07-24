Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $107.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average of $126.97. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.22 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

