Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 273,742 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.1% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 88.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,169 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 45.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $282,529,000 after purchasing an additional 766,160 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $124.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.39 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

