Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $190.16 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

