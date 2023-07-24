Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 234 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $207.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.00. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $209.18.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

