Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 239 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $62.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $219.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $62.98.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,521.00.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.