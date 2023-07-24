Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.61 and its 200 day moving average is $192.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

