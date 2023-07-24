Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $194.46 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.36.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

