Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) PT Lowered to $14.00

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2023

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIRFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Beyond Air from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Beyond Air Stock Down 3.7 %

Beyond Air stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 1,353.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 143,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,363,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 567,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 744,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.