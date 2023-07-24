Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) PT Lowered to $14.00

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Beyond Air from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Beyond Air stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 1,353.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 143,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,363,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 567,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 744,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

