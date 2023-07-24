Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $332.00 to $341.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.19.

Shares of BIIB opened at $276.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.