BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BVXV stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.36.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

