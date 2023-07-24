BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
BVXV stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.36.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
