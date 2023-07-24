BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $37.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

BTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

BTAI stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at $118,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,285 shares of company stock valued at $998,451. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. FMR LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,276,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,803,000 after purchasing an additional 73,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $24,904,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.