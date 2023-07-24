Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.58.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $443.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.42 and its 200-day moving average is $294.41. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 230.78, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

