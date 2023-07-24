Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $104.89 on Monday. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 509,348 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

