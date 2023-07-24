Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE BX opened at $104.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.