Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.47.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.81. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $246,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

