Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.47.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

