Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chrysty Esperanza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $220,500.00.

SQ opened at $76.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of -126.86 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Block by 77,283.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 16.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,567 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

