Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Head-To-Head Review

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands 2.60% 92.23% 7.80% Sweetgreen -34.58% -28.08% -19.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Bloomin’ Brands and Sweetgreen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 0 7 3 1 2.45 Sweetgreen 0 5 2 0 2.29

Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus target price of $29.64, suggesting a potential upside of 6.61%. Sweetgreen has a consensus target price of $11.86, suggesting a potential downside of 22.40%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Sweetgreen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $4.42 billion 0.55 $101.91 million $1.16 23.97 Sweetgreen $470.11 million 3.62 -$190.44 million ($1.53) -9.99

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bloomin’ Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Sweetgreen on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

