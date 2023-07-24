Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Blue Foundry Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

BLFY stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $264.14 million, a PE ratio of 499.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

BLFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, EVP Robert Rowe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,250 shares in the company, valued at $165,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.