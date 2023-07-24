BMO Capital Markets Boosts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $97.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.47.

BX stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

