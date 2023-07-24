BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JNPR. Citigroup began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $3,756,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

