Boeing (BA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boeing to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $211.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.58.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Institutional Trading of Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,163,000 after acquiring an additional 310,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,344,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $256,052,000 after purchasing an additional 386,036 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

