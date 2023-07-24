BOK Financial (BOKF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect BOK Financial to post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

BOKF opened at $90.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $110.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, EVP Brad A. Vincent bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,309.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,920 shares of company stock worth $388,160. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 32.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

