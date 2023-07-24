Boot Barn (BOOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. Boot Barn has set its Q1 guidance at $0.79-$0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.70-$5.00 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOOT stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $96.59.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,870,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,075,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 107.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after buying an additional 342,539 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

