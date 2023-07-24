Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

BDN stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 304.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 614.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of March 31, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.