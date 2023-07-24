Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

BMY stock opened at $64.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

