Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $24.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after purchasing an additional 275,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,266,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,592 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

