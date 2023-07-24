Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $896.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $819.67 and its 200-day moving average is $683.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

