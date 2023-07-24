Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) PT at $166.43

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.38.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ARE opened at $123.23 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $108.81 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.