Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) PT at $81.25

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th.

In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after buying an additional 643,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,706,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after buying an additional 502,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,216,000 after buying an additional 309,359 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $98.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

