Brokerages Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target at $88.29

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.29.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 55,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 40.2% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $2,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

