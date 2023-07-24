Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Target Price at $90.25

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 50.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

