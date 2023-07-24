Brokerages Set DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT at $18.57

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several brokerages have commented on DZSI. Northland Securities downgraded DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of DZSI opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $112.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. DZS had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DZS will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DZS by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 255,162 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DZS by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DZS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 109,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

