Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT at $15.93

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,660 shares of company stock valued at $117,848 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 126.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDIT opened at $8.94 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $617.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.