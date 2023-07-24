Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT at $15.93

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.93.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.
In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,660 shares of company stock valued at $117,848 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
EDIT opened at $8.94 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $617.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
